© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

CulinaryArts@SPAC - Steven Raichlen's “Project Griddle: The Versatile Art of Grilling on a Flattop with Steven Raichlen"

By Joe Donahue
Published October 27, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT

Culinary Arts at SPAC Events features the talents of both local and visiting chefs along with a visiting guest cookbook author who share their expertise and insights alongside their food.

WAMC On the Road has teamed up with SPAC for these events which are presented in partnership with lead sponsor Franklin Square Market. The initiative is produced by culinary consultants Pam Abrams and Kevin London. Attendees eat and then the cookbook’s author or authors are interviewed.

Barbeque legend, James Beard Award Winning author, and host of PBS’s “Project Fire” Steven Raichlen kicked off the Culinary Arts SPAC Fall season with a sizzling celebration of the griddle. His latest book is “Project Griddle: The Versatile Art of Grilling on a Flattop with Steven Raichlen.” I spoke with him on October 7th.

Tags
The Roundtable culinary artsCulinaryArts@SPAC“Project Griddle: The Versatile Art of Grilling on a Flattop with Steven Raichlen"Steven Raichlen
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Bard Center for Indigenous Studies will present a community fair starting on 11/1 featuring Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band
    Joe Donahue
    November is National American Indian Heritage Month and on the first of the month, the Bard Center for Indigenous Studies will present a community fair at Bard Fisher Center’s Sosnoff Theater which will include food, a makers’ market, and a performance by Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band.The Bard Center for Indigenous Studies Community Fair begins at 5:30 pm on Saturday, November 1 at Bard Fisher Center.
  • Richard Thompson
    The Roundtable
    Richard Thompson at The Bardavon on 11/7 and Stone Church on 11/8
    Will Hermes
    Named one of the Top 20 Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone, Richard Thompson is one of the world’s most critically acclaimed and prolific songwriters. In addition to his beloved catalog and in addition to many other honors - Thompson has received Lifetime Achievement Awards for Songwriting on both sides of the Atlantic.He’ll be in the WAMC region early next month, playing The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on November 7 and Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont on November 8.Will Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.” His substack of music writing is at newmusicoldmusic.substack.com.Hermes spoke with Richard Thompson for WAMC.
  • The Roundtable
    In "The Parts of Him I Kept" Natasha Williams recounts her coming of age with a schizophrenic father
    Joe Donahue
    One cold night, Natasha William's father drove his car into the New York Bay with her two-year-old half-sister in the backseat. She was the one to walk him past the column of hungry reporters demanding an explanation. The headline in The Daily News read: Back from a Watery Grave. But Natasha's experiences growing up with her schizophrenic father in the gritty New York City of the 1970s are not so easily captured in a single headline.Natasha Williams’ new book, “The Parts of Him I Kept: The Gifts of My Father's Madness,” is an intimate account of coming of age in the face of a father's schizophrenic unraveling.
  • The Roundtable
    Karine Jean-Pierre's new book is "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines"
    Joe Donahue
    Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House Press Secretary to the Biden & Harris Administration, shares why Americans have stepped beyond party lines to embrace life as independents in her new book “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines.”