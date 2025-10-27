CulinaryArts@SPAC - Steven Raichlen's “Project Griddle: The Versatile Art of Grilling on a Flattop with Steven Raichlen"

Culinary Arts at SPAC Events features the talents of both local and visiting chefs along with a visiting guest cookbook author who share their expertise and insights alongside their food.

WAMC On the Road has teamed up with SPAC for these events which are presented in partnership with lead sponsor Franklin Square Market. The initiative is produced by culinary consultants Pam Abrams and Kevin London. Attendees eat and then the cookbook’s author or authors are interviewed.

Barbeque legend, James Beard Award Winning author, and host of PBS’s “Project Fire” Steven Raichlen kicked off the Culinary Arts SPAC Fall season with a sizzling celebration of the griddle. His latest book is “Project Griddle: The Versatile Art of Grilling on a Flattop with Steven Raichlen.” I spoke with him on October 7th.