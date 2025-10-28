Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Book House
This week's Book Picks comes from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY and we also welcome Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, NY.
Cheryl:
- Dog Show: Poems by Billy Collins
- The Phoebe Variations by Jane Hamilton
- Wreck by Catherine Newman
Unbearable – Five Women and the Perils of Pregnancy in America by Irin Carmon
- Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR by Lisa Napoli
- Pride and Pleasure: The Schuyler Sisters in an Age of Revolution by Amanda Vaill
- The Elements by John Boyne
Amy:
- Uncanny Valley Girls by Zefyr Lisowski
- The Scammer by Tiffany D. Jackson
- Sisters Loved and Treasured by Deborah Roberts
- I Am You by Victoria Redel
- At Last by Marisa Silver
- The Dentist by Tim Sullivan
- Good Spirits by B.K. Borison
- Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino