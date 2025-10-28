© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Chatham Bookstore and The Book House

By Joe Donahue
Published October 28, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY and we also welcome Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, NY.

Cheryl:

  • Dog Show: Poems by Billy Collins
  • The Phoebe Variations by Jane Hamilton
  • Wreck by Catherine Newman
    Unbearable – Five Women and the Perils of Pregnancy in America by Irin Carmon
  • Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR by Lisa Napoli
  •  Pride and Pleasure: The Schuyler Sisters in an Age of Revolution by Amanda Vaill
  • The Elements by John Boyne

Amy:

  • Uncanny Valley Girls by Zefyr Lisowski 
  • The Scammer by Tiffany D. Jackson
  • Sisters Loved and Treasured by Deborah Roberts
  • I Am You by Victoria Redel
  • At Last by Marisa Silver
  • The Dentist by Tim Sullivan
  • Good Spirits by B.K. Borison
  • Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
