Bard Center for Indigenous Studies will present a community fair starting on 11/1 featuring Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band

November is National American Indian Heritage Month and on the first of the month, the Bard Center for Indigenous Studies will present a community fair at Bard Fisher Center’s Sosnoff Theater which will include food, a makers’ market, and a performance by Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band.

Indigenous jazz musicians, ensembles, and big bands have created their place in the contemporary jazz world and in jazz history. The Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band is an ensemble of Native and Indigenous jazz musicians from across Indian Country.

The Bard Center for Indigenous Studies Community Fair begins at 5:30 pm on Saturday, November 1 at Bard Fisher Center.

Christian Ayne Crouch is Dean of Graduate Studies at Bard; Professor of History and American and Indigenous Studies, and Director of the Center for Indigenous Studies and she joins us.

