© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Bard Center for Indigenous Studies will present a community fair starting on 11/1 featuring Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band

By Joe Donahue
Published October 27, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

November is National American Indian Heritage Month and on the first of the month, the Bard Center for Indigenous Studies will present a community fair at Bard Fisher Center’s Sosnoff Theater which will include food, a makers’ market, and a performance by Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band.

Indigenous jazz musicians, ensembles, and big bands have created their place in the contemporary jazz world and in jazz history. The Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band is an ensemble of Native and Indigenous jazz musicians from across Indian Country.

The Bard Center for Indigenous Studies Community Fair begins at 5:30 pm on Saturday, November 1 at Bard Fisher Center.

Christian Ayne Crouch is Dean of Graduate Studies at Bard; Professor of History and American and Indigenous Studies, and Director of the Center for Indigenous Studies and she joins us.

Tags
The Roundtable Bard Center for Indigenous Studies Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Bandcommunity fair
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Davóne Tines and Ruckus
    The Roundtable
    "What is Your Hand in This?" at Hudson Hall and on WAMC 10/25
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Saturday, October 25, Hudson Hall presents a special preview performance of “What is Your Hand in This?,” a new collaboration between acclaimed baritone Davóne Tines and early music band Ruckus.The performance will be broadcast live as part of WAMC’s On the Road series.
  • Richard Thompson
    The Roundtable
    Richard Thompson at The Bardavon on 11/7 and Stone Church on 11/8
    Will Hermes
    Named one of the Top 20 Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone, Richard Thompson is one of the world’s most critically acclaimed and prolific songwriters. In addition to his beloved catalog and in addition to many other honors - Thompson has received Lifetime Achievement Awards for Songwriting on both sides of the Atlantic.He’ll be in the WAMC region early next month, playing The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York on November 7 and Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vermont on November 8.Will Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.” His substack of music writing is at newmusicoldmusic.substack.com.Hermes spoke with Richard Thompson for WAMC.
  • The Roundtable
    In "The Parts of Him I Kept" Natasha Williams recounts her coming of age with a schizophrenic father
    Joe Donahue
    One cold night, Natasha William's father drove his car into the New York Bay with her two-year-old half-sister in the backseat. She was the one to walk him past the column of hungry reporters demanding an explanation. The headline in The Daily News read: Back from a Watery Grave. But Natasha's experiences growing up with her schizophrenic father in the gritty New York City of the 1970s are not so easily captured in a single headline.Natasha Williams’ new book, “The Parts of Him I Kept: The Gifts of My Father's Madness,” is an intimate account of coming of age in the face of a father's schizophrenic unraveling.
  • The Roundtable
    Karine Jean-Pierre's new book is "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines"
    Joe Donahue
    Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House Press Secretary to the Biden & Harris Administration, shares why Americans have stepped beyond party lines to embrace life as independents in her new book “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines.”