The Roundtable

The Fenimore Art Museum has two major exhibitions on display through the end of the year

By Joe Donahue
Published October 28, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT
Bill Watterson, Indispensible C&H, 1992. © Bill Watterson. Courtesy of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum; Bill Watterson Deposit Collection/Romare Bearden Foundation Collection
/
Fenimore Art Museum
Explorers/Collection Drawn from the Romare Bearden Foundation Collection

There are two major exhibits now on display at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York through the end of the year.

The exhibit “Exploring Calvin and Hobbes revisits the beloved comic strip created by Bill Watterson from 1985 to 1995. It explores his mastery of the comic strip art form through engaging characters, thoughtful writing, and creative layouts.

Visitors will see original “Calvin and Hobbes” daily and Sunday strips as well as specialty pieces by Watterson from his collection of more than 3,000 originals housed at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at The Ohio State University. 

Also on display, “Romare Bearden: Artist-Activist-Visionary.” Drawn from the Romare Bearden Foundation Collection, the exhibition examines how Bearden agitated for change through images and writing.

To tell us more, we welcome Fenimore Exhibition Specialist Chris Rossi and Director of Exhibitions Julia Madore.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
