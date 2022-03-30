© 2022
The Roundtable

Yashua Klos: Our Labour on view at the Wellin Museum

Published March 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
1 of 3  — 12.YashuaKlos_WhenthePartsUntangle_PhotobyJohnBentham_Reduced_Blue Background.jpg
Yashua Klos - When the Parts Untangle - photo by John Bentham
The Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum
2 of 3  — 1.YashuaKlos_artist_with_OurLabour_2021_at_BRIC_1_PhotobyAndrewKist (2).jpg
Yashua Klos - artwith with "Our Labour"
Andrew Kist
3 of 3  — 5.YashuaKlos_OURLABOUR_PhotobyJohnBentham (1).jpg
Yashua Klos "Our Labour"
JOHN BENTHAM

Through his print-based collages and sculptures, Yashua Klos explores the intersections among the human form, natural elements, the built environment, and social hierarchies. His practice employs a process of collaging woodblock prints to engage ideas about Blackness and maleness as identities that are both fragmented and constructed.

His recent work takes on personal histories of race, identity, and familial ties. For the exhibition Yashua Klos: OUR LABOUR, curated by Johnson-Pote Director at The Wellin, Tracy Adler, the artist is creating an entirely new body of site-responsive collages and sculptures, and collaborating with Hamilton College students on a large-scale, collage-based wall installation at the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College in Clinton, NY through June 12.

