© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

WAM Theatre presents Amy Berryman's "Alien Girls" staged-readings at Ventfort Hall 7/13

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 9, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT
Tryptich - Amy Berryman, Artwork for Alien Girls at WAM, Genee Coreno
Provided
/
WAM Theatre
L-R - Amy Berryman, Alien Girls at WAM, Genee Coreno

WAM Theatre’s Fresh Takes Play Reading Series presents ground-breaking stories that are imaginative and thoughtful explorations of complex issues affecting women and girls.

This Sunday, July 13 at Ventfort Hall in Lenox, Massachusetts, WAM presents “Alien Girls” by Amy Berryman. The reading is directed by WAM’s Artistic Director Genée Coreno and will have performances at both 2 and 7 p.m.

Time traveling through decades of friendship between two writers on the brink of huge life changes, “Alien Girls” is a meta-theatrical, dark comedy about the joys and challenges of creating art, cultivating friendships, and building a life of meaning.

Amy Berryman is a playwright, screenwriter, actor, and teaching artist. Her play “Walden,” had its world premiere on London’s West End in May 2021 and premiered off-Broadway in 2024 at Second Stage. Her work has been developed at Premiere Stages, Kitchen Dog, Caltech, East 15, Portland Stage, and Little Island, among others. “Alien Girls” was an O'Neill Finalist in 2024.

Again, WAM Theatre presents Fresh Takes readings of “Alien Girls” in Lenox this Sunday at 2 and 7pm. Amy Berryman and Genée Coreno join us.

Tags
The Roundtable wam theatrestaged readingVentfort Halllenoxgenée corenoamy berryman
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Tim Vercellotti
    The Roundtable
    Congressional Corner with Tim Vercellotti
    Western New England University political science professor Tim Vercellotti speaks with WAMC's Ian Pickus on "The Congressional Corner" July 8.
  • W71 -- The Williamstown Theatre Festival's 71st Season
    The Roundtable
    Williamstown Theatre Festival's new collaborative leadership model and a season of Tennessee Williams exploration
    Joe Donahue
    At the center of this Williamstown Theatre Festival season, or “W71,” is the inaugural Creative Collective, a new collaborative leadership model, led by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize Winner Jeremy O. Harris.W71 will feature a multi-disciplinary investigation and celebration of playwright Tennessee Williams.Williams’ “Camino Real” will run Saturday, July 19 to Sunday, August 3 on Williamstown’s MainStage with Pamela Anderson as ‘Marguerite,’ Whitney Peak as ‘Esmerelda,’ and Emmy Award winner Nicholas Alexander Chavez as ‘Kilroy.’
  • Post for "Out of Character" at Berkshire Theatre Group - July 2025
    The Roundtable
    Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel is "Out of Character" at Berkshire Theatre Group
    Joe Donahue
    Now through July 26, The Berkshire Theatre Group presents The Berkeley Repertory Theatre Production of “Out of Character,” a personal and moving solo play written and performed by Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel. The show is running on the Larry Vaber Stage at BTG’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
  • Artwork for "FUZZY" - world premier musical at Barrington Stage Company 2025
    The Roundtable
    Barrington Stage Company presents World Premiere of "FUZZY"
    Joe Donahue
    Tonight, through July 27, Barrington Stage Company presents the World Premiere of the new musical “FUZZY.” Directed by Ellie Heyman, “FUZZY” features Music and Lyrics by Will Van Dyke and Book and Lyrics by Jeff Talbott.Fuzzy, a furry little puppet, stands at a crossroads in life when his mother calls in need. Returning to his small hometown, a quick visit becomes more than anyone expected.Tony Award nominee John Cariani star as The Human, Cass Morgan plays The Actress and Teddy Yudain is The Puppeteer. Music Direction is by Patrick Sulken.
  • The Roundtable
    WAMC on the Road - The Roundtable live from The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA 7/8/25
    Joe Donahue
    Arts and culture are one of the most vibrant sectors of the Berkshire County economy. As a result, the leaders of 10 arts and culture institutions from across Berkshire County have convened the Berkshire Arts and Culture Alliance (BACA) to advocate for economic, tourism, and infrastructure needs of the arts and culture organizations in the county. We welcome representatives from six of the 10 organizations to make up our panel this morning.