WAM Theatre presents Amy Berryman's "Alien Girls" staged-readings at Ventfort Hall 7/13

WAM Theatre’s Fresh Takes Play Reading Series presents ground-breaking stories that are imaginative and thoughtful explorations of complex issues affecting women and girls.

This Sunday, July 13 at Ventfort Hall in Lenox, Massachusetts, WAM presents “Alien Girls” by Amy Berryman. The reading is directed by WAM’s Artistic Director Genée Coreno and will have performances at both 2 and 7 p.m.

Time traveling through decades of friendship between two writers on the brink of huge life changes, “Alien Girls” is a meta-theatrical, dark comedy about the joys and challenges of creating art, cultivating friendships, and building a life of meaning.

Amy Berryman is a playwright, screenwriter, actor, and teaching artist. Her play “Walden,” had its world premiere on London’s West End in May 2021 and premiered off-Broadway in 2024 at Second Stage. Her work has been developed at Premiere Stages, Kitchen Dog, Caltech, East 15, Portland Stage, and Little Island, among others. “Alien Girls” was an O'Neill Finalist in 2024.

Again, WAM Theatre presents Fresh Takes readings of “Alien Girls” in Lenox this Sunday at 2 and 7pm. Amy Berryman and Genée Coreno join us.