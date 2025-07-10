© 2025
The Roundtable

Thornton Wilder's "The Matchmaker" at Hudson Valley Shakespeare through 8/3

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 10, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson in "The Matchmaker" at Hudson Valley Shakespeare
Gabe Palacio
/
provided
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson in "The Matchmaker" at Hudson Valley Shakespeare

In the 1880s, Dolly Gallagher Levi is a charismatic widow who isn't above good-natured scheming and manipulation to achieve her aims. Horace Vandergelder owns the Yonker's feed and provision store. He is an irascible miser of the highest order, and he takes great pride in the fact that he is a "half-millionaire."

Kurt Rhodes and Nance Williamson star as Horace Vandergelder and Dolly Gallagher-Levi in “The Matchmaker” by Thornton Wilder at Hudson Valley Shakespeare in Garrison, New York through August 3.

Directed by HVS’s Artistic Director Davis McCallum, “The Matchmaker” is the source material for Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s “Hello, Dolly!”

Actors Kurt Rhodes and Nance Williamson join us

The Roundtable theaterhudson valley shakespeare festivalGarrisonthornton wilder
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Music Haven logo
    The Roundtable
    2025 Music Haven Concert Series preview
    Joe Donahue
    From July 13 through August 29, Music Haven will offer ten varied and dazzling concerts; a celebrated local music festival; an annual, eagerly anticipated Blues BBQ; and a three-part film series exploring even more aspects of music. To tell us more, we welcome Producing Artistic Director Mona Golub.
  • artwork for Yidstock 2025
    The Roundtable
    The Yiddish Book Center presents Yidstock July 10-13
    Joe Donahue
    The Klezmatics, Eleanor Reissa, Joanne Borts, and Michael Winograd are among the internationally acclaimed performers taking the stage at Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music, returning to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts, this Thursday through Sunday.
  • Tryptich - Amy Berryman, Artwork for Alien Girls at WAM, Genee Coreno
    The Roundtable
    WAM Theatre presents Amy Berryman's "Alien Girls" staged-readings at Ventfort Hall 7/13
    Sarah LaDuke
    WAM Theatre’s Fresh Takes Play Reading Series presents ground-breaking stories that are imaginative and thoughtful explorations of complex issues affecting women and girls. This Sunday, July 13 at Ventfort Hall in Lenox, Massachusetts, WAM presents “Alien Girls” by Amy Berryman. The reading is directed by WAM’s Artistic Director Genée Coreno and will have performances at both 2 and 7 p.m.
  • W71 -- The Williamstown Theatre Festival's 71st Season
    The Roundtable
    Williamstown Theatre Festival's new collaborative leadership model and a season of Tennessee Williams exploration
    Joe Donahue
    At the center of this Williamstown Theatre Festival season, or “W71,” is the inaugural Creative Collective, a new collaborative leadership model, led by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize Winner Jeremy O. Harris.W71 will feature a multi-disciplinary investigation and celebration of playwright Tennessee Williams.Williams’ “Camino Real” will run Saturday, July 19 to Sunday, August 3 on Williamstown’s MainStage with Pamela Anderson as ‘Marguerite,’ Whitney Peak as ‘Esmerelda,’ and Emmy Award winner Nicholas Alexander Chavez as ‘Kilroy.’