Thornton Wilder's "The Matchmaker" at Hudson Valley Shakespeare through 8/3

In the 1880s, Dolly Gallagher Levi is a charismatic widow who isn't above good-natured scheming and manipulation to achieve her aims. Horace Vandergelder owns the Yonker's feed and provision store. He is an irascible miser of the highest order, and he takes great pride in the fact that he is a "half-millionaire."

Kurt Rhodes and Nance Williamson star as Horace Vandergelder and Dolly Gallagher-Levi in “The Matchmaker” by Thornton Wilder at Hudson Valley Shakespeare in Garrison, New York through August 3.

Directed by HVS’s Artistic Director Davis McCallum, “The Matchmaker” is the source material for Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s “Hello, Dolly!”

Actors Kurt Rhodes and Nance Williamson join us