The Roundtable

New book on how interacting with nature can be the secret to improved mental and physical health

By Joe Donahue
Published August 12, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT
Book cover for "Nature and the Mind: The Science of How Nature Improves Cognitive, Physical, and Social Well-Being" by Dr. Marc Berman
S&S/Simon Element

Dr. Marc Berman, the pioneering creator of the field of environmental neuroscience, has discovered the surprising connection between mind, body, and environment, with a special emphasis on the natural environment.

He has devoted his life to studying it. If you sometimes feel drained, distracted, or depressed, Dr. Berman has identified the elements of a “nature prescription” that can boost your energy, sharpen your focus, change your mood, and improve your mental and physical health. He also reveals how central attention is to all of these functions, and how interactions with nature can restore it.

His brand new book, “Nature and the Mind,” is both an introduction to a revolutionary new scientific field and a helpful guide to better living.

The Roundtable healthhealth and healingmental healthnature
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
