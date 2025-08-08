Barrington Stage Company presents “Joan: A New Play About Joan Rivers”

“Joan: A New Play About Joan Rivers” is having its regional premiere at the Barrington Stage Company’s Boyd-Quinson Stage in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

With Joan’s daughter Melissa Rivers as Executive Producer, the play brings us behind the curtain with the queen of stand-up comedy. Playwright Daniel Goldstein imagines the legendary comic reliving her life story in the only way possible: with laughs from beginning to end.

The audience will discover the pioneer who conquered a man’s world, the mother of all-time punchlines, and the woman who had it all, lost it all, and did it all. It is a no-holds-barred look at the life of a true legend. The play is directed at Barrington by David Ivers.

Tessa Auberjonois plays Joan Rivers.