Dave Barry's new memoir is “Class Clown: The Memoirs of a Professional Wiseass: How I Went 77 Years Without Growing Up”

How does the son of a Presbyterian minister end up winning a Pulitzer Prize for a distorted newspaper column that is read by many? Well, in Dave Barry’s new book “Class Clown: The Memoirs of a Professional Wiseass: How I Went 77 Years Without Growing Up” he provides the details.

Barry takes readers on a fun ride through his childhood, career, and more. He began his career at a small-town Pennsylvania newspaper, took a detour into being a writing consultant, and then he ended up being a humor columnist at “The Miami Herald.” There he felt he could write about anything without having to amuse everyone. His columns were not popular with everyone but, he developed a loyal following where he found much success in the entertainment world. Along his way he also ran for president multiple times, but without success.

“Class Clown” isn’t your regular memoir; it is a celebration of life rich with humor, joy, absurdity, and sadness.