Renee Fleming will host "Music and Mind with Renee Fleming: Harnessing the Arts to Heal & Connect" at Spa Little Theater on 8/14

By Joe Donahue
Published August 11, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

Saratoga Performing Arts Center has announced their presentation of “Music and Mind with Renee Fleming: Harnessing the Arts to Heal & Connect.” This will take place this Thursday August 14th at 4pm at the Spa Little Theater.

5-time Grammy Award winning soprano Renee Fleming, curator of the groundbreaking anthology "Music and Mind" will host a discussion with a panel of experts exploring compelling research on the powerful connection between arts and health.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
