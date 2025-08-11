© 2025
The Roundtable

Thriller novelist Lisa Gardner debuts 29th book "Kiss Her Goodbye"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 11, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT

Lisa Gardner is a #1 "New York Times" bestselling thriller novelist with over 30 million copies of her books in print worldwide. A self-described research junkie, Lisa has transformed her interest in police procedure and criminal minds into a streak of internationally acclaimed novels, published in over 30 languages.

Her novel, “The Neighbor,” won Best Hardcover Novel from the International Thriller Writers; she has also been honored for her work with animal rescue and at-risk children.

An avid hiker, gardener and cribbage player, Lisa lives with her family in New England. “Kiss Her Goodbye” is her 29th book and we welcome her to the RT this morning.

 

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
