Thriller novelist Lisa Gardner debuts 29th book "Kiss Her Goodbye"

Lisa Gardner is a #1 "New York Times" bestselling thriller novelist with over 30 million copies of her books in print worldwide. A self-described research junkie, Lisa has transformed her interest in police procedure and criminal minds into a streak of internationally acclaimed novels, published in over 30 languages.

Her novel, “The Neighbor,” won Best Hardcover Novel from the International Thriller Writers; she has also been honored for her work with animal rescue and at-risk children.

An avid hiker, gardener and cribbage player, Lisa lives with her family in New England. “Kiss Her Goodbye” is her 29th book and we welcome her to the RT this morning.