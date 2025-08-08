© 2025
The Roundtable

Keith Lockhart celebrates 30 years as conductor of The Boston Pops

By Joe Donahue
Published August 8, 2025 at 11:06 AM EDT
Robert Torres
Keith Lockhart

This year is a very special year as it marks Keith Lockhart’s 30th Anniversary as conductor of the Boston Pops. A tenure that includes over 2250 performances, 45 national tours to more than 150 cities, and 5 international tours. He and the Pops have made 80 television shows and participated in such high-profile sporting events as the Superbowl, the NBA Finals, and the Boston Red Sox ring ceremony. Most recently, game 2 of the 2018 World Series between the Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The annual 4th of July Boston Pops Firework Spectacular drives a live audience of more than half a million with millions more who watch it on television or live webcast. At Tanglewood this summer he has two big upcoming events.

One is tomorrow night; he will be conducting the annual John Williams Film Night curated by Williams himself and then on Friday August 22nd there will be the Keith Lockhart 30th Anniversary Celebration.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
