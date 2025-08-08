Keith Lockhart celebrates 30 years as conductor of The Boston Pops

This year is a very special year as it marks Keith Lockhart’s 30th Anniversary as conductor of the Boston Pops. A tenure that includes over 2250 performances, 45 national tours to more than 150 cities, and 5 international tours. He and the Pops have made 80 television shows and participated in such high-profile sporting events as the Superbowl, the NBA Finals, and the Boston Red Sox ring ceremony. Most recently, game 2 of the 2018 World Series between the Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The annual 4th of July Boston Pops Firework Spectacular drives a live audience of more than half a million with millions more who watch it on television or live webcast. At Tanglewood this summer he has two big upcoming events.

One is tomorrow night; he will be conducting the annual John Williams Film Night curated by Williams himself and then on Friday August 22nd there will be the Keith Lockhart 30th Anniversary Celebration.