Book Picks: Northshire Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
James:
- Marsha The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson by Tourmaline
- One Day in June: A Story Inspired by the Life and Activism of Marsha P. Johnson by Tourmaline; illustrated by Charlot Kristensen
- Gwyneth: A Biography by Amy Odell
- Theater Kid: A Broadway Memoir by Jeffrey Seller
- American Scare: Florida's Hidden Cold War on Black and Queer Lives by Robert W. Fieseler
- Perspective(s): A Novel by Laurent Binet
- A Little Book of Hummingbirds by Tara Austen Weaver
Matt:
- A Chance Meeting: American Encounters by Rachel Cohen
- The Music Inside Us: Yo-Yo Ma and His Gifts to the World by James Howe; illustrated by Jack Wong
- Vision: A Memoir of Blindness and Justice by David S. Tatel
- Sculptor's Daughter: A Childhood Memoir by Tove Jansson
- Naples 1944: The Devil's Paradise at War by Keith Lowe