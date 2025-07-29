© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks: Northshire Bookstore and Merritt Bookstore

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

James:

  • Marsha The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson by Tourmaline
  • One Day in June: A Story Inspired by the Life and Activism of Marsha P. Johnson by Tourmaline; illustrated by Charlot Kristensen
  • Gwyneth: A Biography by Amy Odell
  • Theater Kid: A Broadway Memoir by Jeffrey Seller
  • American Scare: Florida's Hidden Cold War on Black and Queer Lives by Robert W. Fieseler
  • Perspective(s): A Novel by Laurent Binet
  • A Little Book of Hummingbirds by Tara Austen Weaver

Matt:

  • A Chance Meeting: American Encounters by Rachel Cohen
  • The Music Inside Us: Yo-Yo Ma and His Gifts to the World by James Howe; illustrated by Jack Wong
  • Vision: A Memoir of Blindness and Justice by David S. Tatel
  • Sculptor's Daughter: A Childhood Memoir by Tove Jansson
  • Naples 1944: The Devil's Paradise at War by Keith Lowe
Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksthe golden notebookbookstore in lenoxbook reviewbook reviews
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content