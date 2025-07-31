Berkshire Theatre Group presents Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" at The Colonial through 8/17

Agatha Christie’s "The Mousetrap" is a timeless classic that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats for over 70 years and is the ultimate whodunit. When a group of strangers becomes snowbound in a remote countryside guesthouse, a chilling murder sets off a race against time to unmask the culprit.

We get to meet two of the actors from the Berkshire Theatre Group production now on stage at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.

Keshav Moodliar plays Giles Ralston. He is a Brooklyn Based Actor who studied at Julliard and Allen Tedder plays Sergeant Trotter. Allen is returning to BTG and also appeared in the Broadway production of "To Kill a Mockingbird."