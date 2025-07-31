© 2025
Berkshire Theatre Group presents Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" at The Colonial through 8/17

By Joe Donahue
Published July 31, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Poster artwork for "The Mousetrap" at Berkshire Theatre Group
provided

Agatha Christie’s "The Mousetrap" is a timeless classic that has kept audiences on the edge of their seats for over 70 years and is the ultimate whodunit. When a group of strangers becomes snowbound in a remote countryside guesthouse, a chilling murder sets off a race against time to unmask the culprit.

We get to meet two of the actors from the Berkshire Theatre Group production now on stage at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.

Keshav Moodliar plays Giles Ralston. He is a Brooklyn Based Actor who studied at Julliard and Allen Tedder plays Sergeant Trotter. Allen is returning to BTG and also appeared in the Broadway production of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/31/25 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler, Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Robert Pondiscio, and RPI graduate student Sophia Acquisto.
  • The Roundtable
    The Fremonts re-release albums and play a series of live shows in the Berkshires and Hudson Valley
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Fremonts blend americana music and storytelling with a cabaret aesthetic.They decided instead to re-record their two original albums.As a partner piece to their updated albums, The Fremonts released a music video of their song “Ketamine Happy Hour,” a comic reflection on their experiences with alternative therapies for depression.Both albums and the music video were released on all streaming platforms last Friday. The Fremonts are performing at The Apple Tree Inn in Lenox, Massachusetts on Friday, August 1 and at Tilda’s Kitchen and Market in Kingston, New York on Friday, August 8, with other dates in Stockbridge, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Becket throughout August. More information on their website – thefremontsmusic.com
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry album cover "Who I Really Am"
    The Roundtable
    Renée Elise Goldsberry shares herself on solo debut "Who I Really Am"
    Sarah LaDuke
    On June 6, Tony and Grammy award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry’s debut studio album, “Who I Really Am,” was released via Borderlight Entertainment.The album coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Broadway phenom Hamilton, which saw Goldsberry win a Tony and Grammy award for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler. The album, “Who I Really Am,” blends genres in a deeply personal and sonically rich collection of songs.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/30/25 Panel
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness Homeland Security and Cyber Security at UAlbany Bob Griffin.
  • The Roundtable
    Eric Fraser presents "From the Hooghly to the Hudson" at Hudson Hall on 8/2
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Saturday, August 2, bansuri flute virtuoso Eric Fraser will present “From the Hooghly to the Hudson” at Hudson Hall.