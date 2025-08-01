© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

8/1/25 Panel and NCPR Outreach

By Joe Donahue
Published August 1, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

For the first portion of today's edition of The Roundtable, Joe Donahue is joined by WAMC's CEO Sarah Gilbert and North Country Public Radio's Station Manager Mitch Teich to discuss the contributions NCPR makes to upstate New York and the challenges they are facing.

Then, we move on to The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Professor of Economics at Siena College Aaron Pacitti, and Investment Banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelNorth Countrymitch teichnorth country public radiopublic broadcastingCorporation for Public Broadcastingsarah gilberttheresa bourgeoisaaron pacittiMark Wittman
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Rescission package - special programming morning
    Ian Pickus
    WAMC's CEO Sarah Gilbert, "Roundtable" producer Sarah LaDuke, "Roundtable" host Joe Donahue and News Director Ian Pickus welcome special guests for the the first half of special coverage after the rescission package was approved by Congress.
  • The Roundtable
    Rescission package - special programming afternoon
    Ian Pickus
    WAMC's CEO Sarah Gilbert, "Roundtable" producer Sarah LaDuke, "Roundtable" host Joe Donahue and News Director Ian Pickus welcome special guests for the the second half of special coverage after the rescission package was approved by Congress.
  • The Roundtable
    Tim Weiner's new book is "The Mission: The CIA in the 21st Century"
    Joe Donahue
    Tim Weiner's new book “The Mission: The CIA in the 21st Century” is already being called “the masterpiece of reporting” based on the record interviews with six former CIA directors and scores of spies, station chiefs, and top operations officers.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    7/31/25 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler, Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Robert Pondiscio, and RPI graduate student Sophia Acquisto.
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry album cover "Who I Really Am"
    The Roundtable
    Renée Elise Goldsberry shares herself on solo debut "Who I Really Am"
    Sarah LaDuke
    On June 6, Tony and Grammy award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry’s debut studio album, “Who I Really Am,” was released via Borderlight Entertainment.The album coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Broadway phenom Hamilton, which saw Goldsberry win a Tony and Grammy award for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler. The album, “Who I Really Am,” blends genres in a deeply personal and sonically rich collection of songs.
  • The Roundtable
    The Fremonts re-release albums and play a series of live shows in the Berkshires and Hudson Valley
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Fremonts blend americana music and storytelling with a cabaret aesthetic.They decided instead to re-record their two original albums.As a partner piece to their updated albums, The Fremonts released a music video of their song “Ketamine Happy Hour,” a comic reflection on their experiences with alternative therapies for depression.Both albums and the music video were released on all streaming platforms last Friday. The Fremonts are performing at The Apple Tree Inn in Lenox, Massachusetts on Friday, August 1 and at Tilda’s Kitchen and Market in Kingston, New York on Friday, August 8, with other dates in Stockbridge, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Becket throughout August. More information on their website – thefremontsmusic.com