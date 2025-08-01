8/1/25 Panel and NCPR Outreach

For the first portion of today's edition of The Roundtable, Joe Donahue is joined by WAMC's CEO Sarah Gilbert and North Country Public Radio's Station Manager Mitch Teich to discuss the contributions NCPR makes to upstate New York and the challenges they are facing.

Then, we move on to The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Professor of Economics at Siena College Aaron Pacitti, and Investment Banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.