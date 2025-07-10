Bard SummerScape 2025

Here is what The New York Times says about the work presented at Bard SummerScape. They say it is “A hothouse for the creation of uncompromising, cross-disciplinary hits.”

Bard SummerScape returns this year with an ambitious and genre-spanning festival of the arts. Through August 17th, the Fisher Center at Bard will be abuzz with opera, dance, music, and Spiegeltent revelry. Then comes the 35th Bard Music Festival on August 8–10 and 14–17.

To tell us more, we welcome Artistic Director and Chief Executive of the Fisher Center at Bard, Gideon Lester, and Director Jean-Romain Vesperini, who returns to Bard SummerScape to helm the first fully staged American production of a rarely heard Smetana masterpiece, "Dalibor."