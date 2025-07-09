2025 Music Haven Concert Series preview

Since 1990, Music Haven has been bringing the world to the heart of Schenectady’s Central Park via free concerts by noteworthy international touring artists. Their 35thAnniversary Season is chock full of sonic adventures from five continents.

From July 13 through August 29, the award-winning destination series will offer ten varied and dazzling concerts; a celebrated local music festival; an annual, eagerly anticipated Blues BBQ; and a three-part film series exploring even more aspects of music.

To tell us more, we welcome Producing Artistic Director Mona Golub.