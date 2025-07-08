© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Barrington Stage Company presents World Premiere of "FUZZY"

By Joe Donahue
Published July 8, 2025 at 11:42 AM EDT
Artwork for "FUZZY" - world premier musical at Barrington Stage Company 2025
Provided
/
Barrington Stage Company

Tonight, through July 27, Barrington Stage Company presents the World Premiere of the new musical “FUZZY.” Directed by Ellie Heyman, “FUZZY” features Music and Lyrics by Will Van Dyke and Book and Lyrics by Jeff Talbott.

Fuzzy, a furry little puppet, stands at a crossroads in life when his mother calls in need. Returning to his small hometown, a quick visit becomes more than anyone expected.

Tony Award nominee John Cariani star as The Human, Cass Morgan plays The Actress and Teddy Yudain is The Puppeteer. Music Direction is by Patrick Sulken.

In this segment, John Cariani and Music Director Patrick Sulken performing “A Little Story About A Story” from “FUZZY” and then composer and lyricist Will Van Dyke and writer and lyricist Jeff Talbott join us.

Tags
The Roundtable theatermusical theaterworld premierebarrington stage companyjohn carianiWill Van DykeJeff Talbott patrick sulkenfuzzy
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content