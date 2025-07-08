Barrington Stage Company presents World Premiere of "FUZZY"

Tonight, through July 27, Barrington Stage Company presents the World Premiere of the new musical “FUZZY.” Directed by Ellie Heyman, “FUZZY” features Music and Lyrics by Will Van Dyke and Book and Lyrics by Jeff Talbott.

Fuzzy, a furry little puppet, stands at a crossroads in life when his mother calls in need. Returning to his small hometown, a quick visit becomes more than anyone expected.

Tony Award nominee John Cariani star as The Human, Cass Morgan plays The Actress and Teddy Yudain is The Puppeteer. Music Direction is by Patrick Sulken.

In this segment, John Cariani and Music Director Patrick Sulken performing “A Little Story About A Story” from “FUZZY” and then composer and lyricist Will Van Dyke and writer and lyricist Jeff Talbott join us.