Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel is "Out of Character" at Berkshire Theatre Group

By Joe Donahue
Published July 8, 2025 at 11:25 AM EDT
Now through July 26, The Berkshire Theatre Group presents The Berkeley Repertory Theatre Production of “Out of Character,” a personal and moving solo play written and performed by Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel. The show is running on the Larry Vaber Stage at BTG’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA.

Directed by the acclaimed Tony Taccone, this innovative production returns to The Unicorn Theatre after its powerful debut at BTG’s Festival of New Jewish Plays last summer.

“Out of Character” offers an intimate journey through identity, success, mental health, and self-acceptance. Written and performed by Ari’el Stachel, who won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in “The Band’s Visit,” the play is both heartfelt and humorous.

Ari’el Stachel joins us.

