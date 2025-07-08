Williamstown Theatre Festival's new collaborative leadership model and a season of Tennessee Williams exploration

After seven decades of helping to shape the American theater, Williamstown Theatre Festival is bringing emerging and professional artists together in the Berkshires to create a summer festival that expands the expression of theater and its essential role in society.

At the center of this Williamstown season, or “W71,” is the inaugural Creative Collective, a new collaborative leadership model, led by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize Winner Jeremy O. Harris. W71 will feature a multi-disciplinary investigation and celebration of playwright Tennessee Williams.

Williams’ “Camino Real” will run Saturday, July 19 to Sunday, August 3 on Williamstown’s MainStage with Pamela Anderson as ‘Marguerite,’ Whitney Peak as ‘Esmerelda,’ and Emmy Award winner Nicholas Alexander Chavez as ‘Kilroy.’ “Camino Real” is reimagined and directed by Obie Award and Lucille Lortel Award winning theater and opera director Dustin Wills.

We are joined now by Williamstown Theatre Festival Managing Director of Strategy & Transformation Raphael Picciarelli and aforementioned actor, Nicholas Alexander Chavez.