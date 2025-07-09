© 2025
The Roundtable

The Yiddish Book Center presents Yidstock July 10-13

By Joe Donahue
Published July 9, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
artwork for Yidstock 2025

The Klezmatics, Eleanor Reissa, Joanne Borts, and Michael Winograd are among the internationally acclaimed performers taking the stage at Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music, returning to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts, Thursday through Sunday.

Now in its thirteenth year, Yidstock showcases both celebrated luminaries and emerging voices in the genre. This year’s four-day festival features seven concerts, four hands-on workshops, and nine in-depth talks, all celebrating the rich traditions and contemporary expressions of Yiddish music, language, and culture.

To tell us more we welcome Seth Rogovoy, Yidstock’s artistic director and featured performer, Eleanor Reissa.

Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
