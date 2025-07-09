The Yiddish Book Center presents Yidstock July 10-13

The Klezmatics, Eleanor Reissa, Joanne Borts, and Michael Winograd are among the internationally acclaimed performers taking the stage at Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music, returning to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts, Thursday through Sunday.

Now in its thirteenth year, Yidstock showcases both celebrated luminaries and emerging voices in the genre. This year’s four-day festival features seven concerts, four hands-on workshops, and nine in-depth talks, all celebrating the rich traditions and contemporary expressions of Yiddish music, language, and culture.

To tell us more we welcome Seth Rogovoy, Yidstock’s artistic director and featured performer, Eleanor Reissa.

