WAMC on the Road at Kinderhook Books - Chris Gibson's "The Spirit of Philadelphia"

In the book "The Spirit of Philadelphia," former Congressman Chris Gibson explores the concept of the social state and its potential for renewal in contemporary society. He argues that abandoning the principles of the U.S. Constitution has led to government dysfunction and disillusionment among the public.

Gibson advocates for a return to the founding principles that balanced individual liberty with societal order.

Joe Donahue spoke with Chris Gibson in a WAMC on the Road event at Kinderhook Books in Kinderhook, New York on June 18, 2025.