The Roundtable

Curtis Sittenfeld's new story collection is "Show Don't Tell"

By Joe Donahue
Published June 27, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT

Curtis Sittenfeld is the best-selling author of novels “Romantic Comedy,” “Prep,” “The Man of my Dreams,” “American Wife,” and “Rodham.” In her second story collection “Show Don’t Tell” she conjures up characters that are so real they seem like old friends laying bare the moments when their long-held beliefs are overturned.

Sittenfeld has established a reputation as a sharp chronicler of the modern age who humanizes her subject even as she skewers them. Throughout the dozen stories in “Show Don’t Tell” Sittenfeld upends assumptions about marriage, friendship, fame, and artistic ambition.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
