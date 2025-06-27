Curtis Sittenfeld's new story collection is "Show Don't Tell"

Curtis Sittenfeld is the best-selling author of novels “Romantic Comedy,” “Prep,” “The Man of my Dreams,” “American Wife,” and “Rodham.” In her second story collection “Show Don’t Tell” she conjures up characters that are so real they seem like old friends laying bare the moments when their long-held beliefs are overturned.

Sittenfeld has established a reputation as a sharp chronicler of the modern age who humanizes her subject even as she skewers them. Throughout the dozen stories in “Show Don’t Tell” Sittenfeld upends assumptions about marriage, friendship, fame, and artistic ambition.