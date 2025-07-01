© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Matthew Gavin frank's new book is "Submersed: Wonder, Obsession, and Murder in the World of Amateur Submarines"

By Joe Donahue
Published July 1, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Author Matthew Gavin Frank’s new book “Submersed: Wonder, Obsession, and Murder in the World of Amateur Submarines” begins with an investigation into the subculture of homemade submersible obsessives.

Men and women, mostly men, who are so compelled to sink into the deep sea that they become amateur submarine builders. They do so at great personal risk as the 2023 fatal implosion of OceanGate’s Titan proved to the world.

Tags
The Roundtable Matthew Gavin FrankSubmersedbookhomemade submersiblesOceanGate
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Maya Payne Smart's new book on the urgency of early literacy
    Joe Donahue
    The latest nation's report card shows that American children’s reading skills reached new lows, while there is a debate about the best way to teach reading in school. Maya Payne Smart is a writer, parent educator, and literacy advocate argues that America’s reading crisis begins well before children enter kindergarten. She says it starts at birth, which is why she wrote a step-by-step guide for parents to do what it takes to set their children up to thrive as readers from day one to early elementary school. The name of the book is “Reading for Our Lives: The Urgency of Early Literacy and the Action Plan to Help Your Child.”
  • The Roundtable
    Larry Charles tells all in "Comedy Samurai: Forty Years of Blood, Guts, and Laughter"
    Joe Donahue
    Over the last 40 years few comedians have been a part of so many iconic beloved projects than Larry Charles. Larry was one of the original writers and producers of the first five seasons of “Seinfeld,” he executive produced both “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Entourage” while directing 18 episodes of “Curb,” and served as the showrunner for “Mad About You.” His film directing credits include “Borat,” “Bruno,” and “The Dictator,” as well as the documentary “Religulous” with Bill Marr, and “Masked and Anonymous” with Bob Dylan.Larry Charles writes about these 40 years of blood, guts, and laughter in his new memoir “Comedy Samurai: Forty Years of Blood, Guts, and Laughter.”
  • The Roundtable
    Curtis Sittenfeld's new story collection is "Show Don't Tell"
    Joe Donahue
    Curtis Sittenfeld is the best-selling author of novels “Romantic Comedy,” “Prep,” “The Man of my Dreams,” “American Wife,” and “Rodham.” In her second story collection “Show Don’t Tell” she conjures up characters that are so real they seem like old friends laying bare the moments when their long-held beliefs are overturned.