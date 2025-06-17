The Daniel Chester French summer home Chesterwood has reopened to the public

Chesterwood - the summer home, studio and gardens of American sculptor Daniel Chester French – re-opened its doors to the public after a multi-faceted, four-year renovation and rehabilitation project to preserve the French family residence.

The $4 million project has resulted in three new exhibition rooms, ADA upgrades, and a state-of-the-art collections and resource center available for research and academic work. A site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation since 1969, Chesterwood boasts nine buildings, enveloped in a 122-acre landscape with mountain views, formal gardens and woodland trails forged by French.

Daniel Chester French created some of his most iconic work at Chesterwood, notably the seated Abraham Lincoln for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., dedicated in 1922.

To learn more we welcome Chesterwood Executive Director Miguel Rodrigues and restoration architect Mark Stoner.