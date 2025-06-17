Book Picks: Battenkill Books and The Book House
This week's Book Picks come from Suzanne Kulick and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY.
Heather:
- Missing Persons, Or My Grandmother’s Secrets by Clair Wills
- The Lost Orchid: A Story of Victorian Plunder and Obsession by Sarah Bilston
- A Travel Guide to the Middle Ages: The World Through Medieval Eyes by Anthony Bale
- The Salt Stones: Seasons of a Shepherd’s Life by Helen Wybrow
Suzanne:
- Spark of the Everflame by Penn Cole
- Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
- We Can Do Hard Things by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach and Amanda Doyle
- So Gay For You by Leisha Hailey and Kate Moennig
- The Wild Robot by Peter Brown
Cheryl:
- So Far Gone by Jess Walter
- A Family Matter by Claire Lynch
- It’s Only Drowning: A True Story of Learning to Surf and the Search for Common Ground by David Litt
- Hazel Says No by Jessica Berger Gross
- Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen
- Run For the Hills by Kevin Wilson
- A Flower Traveled In My Blood: The Incredible True Story of the Grandmothers Who Fought to Find a Stolen Generation of Children by Haley Cohen Gilliland
- My Mom Loves …Books by Nancy Kers