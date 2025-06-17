Book Picks: Battenkill Books and The Book House

This week's Book Picks come from Suzanne Kulick and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY.

Heather:



Missing Persons, Or My Grandmother’s Secrets by Clair Wills

The Lost Orchid: A Story of Victorian Plunder and Obsession by Sarah Bilston

A Travel Guide to the Middle Ages: The World Through Medieval Eyes by Anthony Bale

The Salt Stones: Seasons of a Shepherd’s Life by Helen Wybrow

Suzanne:



Spark of the Everflame by Penn Cole

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

We Can Do Hard Things by Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach and Amanda Doyle

So Gay For You by Leisha Hailey and Kate Moennig

The Wild Robot by Peter Brown

Cheryl:

