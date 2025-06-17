© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Dionne Warwick at The Egg on 6/20

By Joe Donahue
Published June 17, 2025 at 10:35 AM EDT

The Egg in Albany, NY is welcoming the legendary Dionne Warwick to celebrate the last chance to enjoy The Egg in its current state before they temporarily close for renovations this summer. She will be performing at The Egg at 8 p.m. on 6/20.

Dionne is a six-time Grammy Award-winning artist, philanthropist, and change-maker who has sold over 100 million records. Her chart-topping hits include "Walk on By," "Say a Little Prayer," "Alfie," "Heartbreaker," "Deja Vu," and among countless others.

The Capital Region Jubilee Ensemble, comprised of music ministers and singers, from the Metropolitan NTM Baptist Church and The Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church of Albany will open the show.

Tags
The Roundtable dionne warwickthe eggmusicperformance
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content