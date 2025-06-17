Dionne Warwick at The Egg on 6/20

The Egg in Albany, NY is welcoming the legendary Dionne Warwick to celebrate the last chance to enjoy The Egg in its current state before they temporarily close for renovations this summer. She will be performing at The Egg at 8 p.m. on 6/20.

Dionne is a six-time Grammy Award-winning artist, philanthropist, and change-maker who has sold over 100 million records. Her chart-topping hits include "Walk on By," "Say a Little Prayer," "Alfie," "Heartbreaker," "Deja Vu," and among countless others.

The Capital Region Jubilee Ensemble, comprised of music ministers and singers, from the Metropolitan NTM Baptist Church and The Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church of Albany will open the show.