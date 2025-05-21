summer season

The artists retreat, Yaddo in Saratoga Springs, NY nurtures talent, offering superb working space and time for artists, an engaged audience for their work, and a vibrant hub where diverse ideas and voices converge to inspire innovation.Since the first group of guests arrived in 1926, more than 6,500 artists have come to Yaddo. Such sustained support has helped launch and sustain some of the most celebrated careers in the arts.Collectively, Yaddo artists have won 83 Pulitzer Prizes, 1 Nobel Prize, 13 Academy Awards, 71 Emmy Awards, 34 MacArthur “Genius” Fellowships, 71 National Book Awards, 500+ Guggenheim Fellowships, and 16 Tony Awards.

