On Valentine’s Day of this year, James Felice of Hudson Valley rock mainstay, The Felice Brothers, released his debut solo album “The Little Ones” via Conor Oberst’s Million Stars Records.The songs on the record are anything but little. Reflective distress echoes through lessons sought and found in the lyrics. Realizations bloom in the characters singing their choruses. The melodies and instrumentation push the sometimes timid narrators - all in James’ voice - to keep sharing their stories until the end of the tune.James Felice joined us at The Linda.

Listen • 22:12