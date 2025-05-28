Berkshire Theatre Group presents Bernard Pomerance’s “The Elephant Man” through 6/15

From a desperate existence in a Victorian freak show to his days as the toast of London high society, the life of John Merrick, the Elephant Man, has fascinated the world for well over a century. Though his disfigurement brought notoriety, it was his unblemished inner humanity that most astonished everyone he knew.

“The Elephant Man” is an examination of society’s perception of beauty, normalcy and kindness. It’s a deeply human story about the need for connection and understanding.

Berkshire Theatre Group presents Bernard Pomerance’s Tony Award-winning drama, “The Elephant Man,” May 28 - June 15 at the Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA.

We are joined now by two actors from the production, Michael Wartella and Harry Smith.

Wartella plays John Merrick, the title character, and Smith plays Dr. Frederick Treves.