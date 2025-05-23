SPAC 2025 summer season preview

SPAC President Christopher Shiley and Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Sobol join us this morning for a preview of their Summer Season including highlights from the New York City Ballet and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

When last we met, Chris was SPAC’s Senior Vice President of Artistic Planning and now has been promoted to President. He is now overseeing SPAC’s programming and day-to-day operations in alignment with the organization’s goals for the future. And he works collaboratively with Elizabeth and, the Board of Directors.

We congratulate and welcome them both to the RT.