The Roundtable

SPAC 2025 summer season preview

By Joe Donahue
Published May 23, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT
SPAC amphitheater - 2023
WAMC/SLD
SPAC amphitheater - 2023

SPAC President Christopher Shiley and Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Sobol join us this morning for a preview of their Summer Season including highlights from the New York City Ballet and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

When last we met, Chris was SPAC’s Senior Vice President of Artistic Planning and now has been promoted to President. He is now overseeing SPAC’s programming and day-to-day operations in alignment with the organization’s goals for the future. And he works collaboratively with Elizabeth and, the Board of Directors.

We congratulate and welcome them both to the RT.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
