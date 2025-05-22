© 2025
The Roundtable

"Hangry for Change" live podcast recording at The Linda on 6/18

By Joe Donahue
Published May 22, 2025 at 11:20 AM EDT

The Alliance for a Hunger Free New York and their coalition members will be presenting an evening of networking and a live recording of the “Hangry for Change” podcast on Wednesday, June 18th at The Linda in Albany from 5-7 PM. The podcast is hosted by Alliance Board President & West Side Campaign Against Hunger Executive Director Greg Silverman.

Funds raised at the event will benefit their work ensuring that New York’s frontline emergency providers have access to the collaboration, resources, and tools they need to effectively address food insecurity across the state.

Hangry for Change is a podcast focusing on the emergency feeding sector in New York City and beyond. Hosted by Chef Greg Silverman, this podcast series tackles the key challenges facing the emergency food sector as food insecurity continues to rise and the various approaches communities are taking in the fight against hunger.

Natasha Pernicka, Executive Director of The Food Pantries for the Capital District, is here to give us a preview.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
