The Roundtable

19th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival

By Joe Donahue
Published May 22, 2025 at 11:35 AM EDT

The 19th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival will be held May 29 - June 1 in Great Barrington and Lenox. 2025 BIFF Honoree is multi award-winning actor Brian Cox and the festival opens with "A Man with Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole." Kelley Vickery, BIFF

The festival runs from May 29 - June 1 in Great Barrington and Lenox. Bringing together films, filmmakers, industry professionals and fans for a four-day celebration. The lineup features 27 documentaries, 23 narrative features, 25 short films, and a FREE animated shorts selection for kids.

Kelley Vickery, BIFF Founder and Artistic Director joins us for a preview.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
