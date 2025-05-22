The 19th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival will be held May 29 - June 1 in Great Barrington and Lenox. 2025 BIFF Honoree is multi award-winning actor Brian Cox and the festival opens with "A Man with Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole." Kelley Vickery, BIFF

The festival runs from May 29 - June 1 in Great Barrington and Lenox. Bringing together films, filmmakers, industry professionals and fans for a four-day celebration. The lineup features 27 documentaries, 23 narrative features, 25 short films, and a FREE animated shorts selection for kids.

Kelley Vickery, BIFF Founder and Artistic Director joins us for a preview.