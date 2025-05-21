© 2025
WAMC FM will periodically be on low power for tower maintenance
The Roundtable

Preview of events at Yaddo for the summer season

By Joe Donahue
Published May 21, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
Yaddo
Sarah LaDuke
/
WAMC
The Music Room at Yaddo

The artists retreat, Yaddo in Saratoga Springs, NY nurtures talent, offering superb working space and time for artists, an engaged audience for their work, and a vibrant hub where diverse ideas and voices converge to inspire innovation.

Since the first group of guests arrived in 1926, more than 6,500 artists have come to Yaddo. Such sustained support has helped launch and sustain some of the most celebrated careers in the arts.

Collectively, Yaddo artists have won 83 Pulitzer Prizes, 1 Nobel Prize, 13 Academy Awards, 71 Emmy Awards, 34 MacArthur “Genius” Fellowships, 71 National Book Awards, 500+ Guggenheim Fellowships, and 16 Tony Awards.

To find out about the slate of events coming this summer season, we welcome - Director of Development, Kat Trippany and Director of Special Events Angela Nevarz-Schlansker.

The Roundtable Yaddoartistssummer season
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
