Any Questions #685: "'Grad' Categories"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of one of the stars of The Goonies, Sean Astin. Change one letter to a P and you can rearrange the letters to spell two synonyms. What are they?

Answer: If you change an N to a P, you can spell NAP and SIESTA

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “GRAD” CATEGORIES

On-air questions: OK, Ian: we are squarely in the middle of college graduation season. To help celebrate the accomplishments of students everywhere, we’re going to play a game of Categories with the word GRAD. I’ll give you a category and you come up with something in that category that begins with each of the letters G, R, A, and D.

1. Counties in New York State

2. Things or people at a baseball game

3. U.S. colleges and universities whose names have a single word before either “College” or “University”

4. Cheeses

Extra credit

1. Modern birthstones

2. Last names of 21st-century nominees for the Academy Award for Best Actress

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase MASTER’S DEGREE. Rearrange the letters to spell two words (five letters and eight letters, respectively) that are both associated with a college course. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Genesee, Greene / Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland / Albany, Allegany / Delaware, Dutchess

2. Gates, general manager, grass / Right field(er), rows, runner / Announcer, anthem / Diamond, dugout (among others)

3. Georgetown University, Gonzaga University / Rice University, Rutgers University / Adelphi University, Alfred University, Amherst College, Antioch College, Auburn University / Dartmouth College, Depaul University, Depauw University, Drexel University, Duke University (among others)

4. Gorgonzola, gouda, Gruyère / Ricotta, romano, roquefort / Asiago / Danish blue, Double Gloucester

Extra credit

1. Garnet / Ruby / Agate, amethyst, aquamarine, alexandrite / Diamond

2. Gascón / Riseborough, Robbie, Ronan / Adams, Allen / Day, Davis, de Armas, Dench