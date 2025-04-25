Any Questions #681: "Planetary names"

Last week's challenge

Start with the word ENVIRONMENTAL. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a major North American city and the last name of an Oscar-winning actor. What are the words?

Answer: MONTREAL, NIVEN

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: PLANETARY NAMES

On-air questions: You mentioned Earth Day (which was this past Tuesday) on last week’s show, and it’s related to this week’s show, also: our questions tonight are about people, places, and things with planets in their name.

1. Painted in the mid-15th century, The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli depicts Venus arriving on shore after she emerges from the sea. In the painting, what object is Venus standing in?

2. Originally appearing in the 1986 film She’s Gotta Have It, Mars Blackmon was a fictional character who later starred in a series of ads for Nike in the 1980s and 1990s and was portrayed by whom?

3. The Mercury Theatre on the Air was a series of 22 radio dramas that aired in 1938, including “The War of the Worlds”, which is perhaps its most famous episode. Which writer/director/actor hosted this radio series?

4. The 1976 science-fiction film The Man Who Fell to Earth, about an alien who comes to our planet in search of water for his home planet, stars which iconic singer as the title character?

5. A group of astronauts collectively known as the Mercury Seven were part of the U.S.’s first human spaceflight program from 1958 to 1963. The group included which astronaut, who in 1961 became the first American in space?

Extra credit

1. A trophy known as the Venus Rosewater Dish is awarded to the winner of the Ladies’ Singles competition at which sports tournament?

2. Jupiter, Florida in 1952 is the setting for which anthology series’ fourth season, subtitled Freak Show?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase PLANETARY ORBIT. Rearrange the letters to spell two words (five letters and nine letters, respectively) that are both related to childbirth. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Scallop shell

2. Spike Lee

3. Orson Welles

4. David Bowie

5. Alan Shepard

Extra credit

1. Wimbledon

2. American Horror Story