Any Questions #684: "The 'Goo'nies"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase MINERAL SCALE. Rearrange the letters to spell a five-letter word for something often heard during an emergency and a seven-letter word for something broken by that thing. What are the words?

Answer: ALARM and SILENCE

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “The ‘Goo’nies’

On-air questions: This spring marks the 40th anniversary of the beloved cult film “The Goonies,” about a ragtag bunch of kids on the Oregon coast who meet Sloth and find an abandoned pirate ship full of treasure. The film is so celebrated that this year it was announced that original producer Steven Spielberg had signed on to produce a sequel. In the meantime, we’ll celebrate Data, Chunk and the rest with a show where all the correct answers include the letters GOO in order.

1. With chapters including “The Lucrative Heist” and “Climbing The Ranks,” a 1985 work of non-fiction was adapted into what 1990 Best Picture Oscar nominee?

2. Begun by an actress eight years after she won an Oscar for a film that takes place in the 1500s, what company sells products including “Youth-Boost Peptide Serum” and “Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser” ?

3. Tracing its origins to a 1996 project by two Stanford grad students called Backrub, what website domain was registered in 1997, a year before the company was officially founded?

4. With hits including “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and “The Anthem” from 2002, what pop-punk band takes its name from a children’s book, not a city in North Carolina?

5. In an Eater article from 2020 about the best movie theater candy, author Esra Erol writes dismissively of what product, “Peanut butter > peanuts. Just get the Reese’s Pieces.”?

Extra credit

1. Voiced by Jim Backus starting in 1949, what character whose first name is Quincy was portrayed on film by Leslie Nielsen in a 1997 flop?

This week's challenge

Start with the name of one of the stars of The Goonies, Sean Astin. Change one letter to a P and you can rearrange the letters to spell two synonyms. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. “Goodfellas” (the book “Wiseguy” tells the story of the rise and fall of Henry Hill)

2. Goop (Gwyneth Paltrow won for “Shakespeare in Love”)

3. Google

4. Good Charlotte (the band, from Maryland, is named for a book by Carol Beach York about a girl with blue hair)

5. Goobers (and I have to take issue with the article’s conclusion that “The worst of the movie theater concessions” are chocolate chip cookie dough bites)

Extra credit

1. Mr. Magoo

