Any Questions #680: "In 1970"

Last week's challenge

Just two songs by The Beatles fit tonight’s category, one a massive hit and the other a rarity that wasn’t reissued in full until 2017. What are they?

Answer: “Come Together” and “Christmas Time”

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Earth/Day”

On-air questions: Tuesday is Earth Day, which we’ll be marking here at WAMC with a live environmental forum with candidates for mayor of Albany. The annual observance began in 1970. In honor of the first Earth Day, all of tonight’s questions are about other things that happened in 1970.

1. As dramatized in a 1995 film, what mission got within 158 miles of its intended target but never touched down, instead finishing its trip near Samoa on April 17?

2. In the middle of three straight World Series appearances that fall, what Major League Baseball team defeated the Cincinnati Reds, with Brooks Robinson winning the series MVP after hitting .429 and a dejected Pete Rose telling a “Sun” reporter, “Deep down in my heart I don’t think they’re 4-1 better than we are” ?

3. At the Academy Awards in April of 1970, John Wayne won his only Oscar for his performance in “True Grit” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” was up for Best Picture. But it was what different other Western-tinged movie that gave us the iconic improvised line “I’m walkin’ here!” that won Best Picture?

4. What album recorded in London, its group’s final studio album, was released in May, a month after the band’s bassist announced the breakup in an interview — saying “"Personal differences, business differences, musical differences, but most of all because I have a better time with my family. Temporary or permanent? I don't really know."

5. Perhaps best remembered today for a Hunter S. Thompson article labeling the annual event in Louisville “decadent and depraved,” the May 1970 iteration is also famous because Diane Crump, aboard Fathom, became the first woman to do what?

Extra credit

1. Performing in Europe for the first time in Newcastle on May 24, what group played songs like “The Other One” and “Dark Star” after opening with “Casey Jones”?



This week's challenge

Start with the word ENVIRONMENTAL. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of a major North American city and the last name of an Oscar-winning actor. What are the words?



ANSWERS

On-air questions1. Apollo 13 (and the famous quote associated with the mission, “Houston, we have a problem,” is actually a misquote. Two of the astronauts actually said “Houston, we’ve had a problem here” and “Houston, we’ve had a problem.”)

2. Baltimore Orioles (the O’s lost the series in 1969 and 1971)

3. “Midnight Cowboy” (The line was delivered by Dustin Hoffman as Ratso Rizzo)

4. “Let It Be” by The Beatles

5. Ride in the Kentucky Derby (Fathom finished 15th)

Extra credit

1. The Grateful Dead