Any Questions #683: "Jinxed quiz"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase WORKERS DAY. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two proper nouns that are associated with opposite ends of the United States. What are they?

Answer: YORK and SEWARD

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: JINXED QUIZ

On-air questions: I’m calling this week’s category “Jinxed Quiz”. That phrase contains the letters J, Q, X, and Z, which are relatively rare letters, except for this week: each correct answer will contain exactly two of those four letters.

1. In the northern hemisphere, the vernal one happens in late March and the autumnal one happens in late September, both marking a point when the sun is directly over the equator. What word do we use for each of these two occurrences?

2. Who made a handful of special guest appearances on a 2014 concert tour titled The Mrs. Carter Show, most frequently to sing "Crazy In Love" with the headlining singer?

3. The phrase “tilt at windmills”, an idiom meaning to fight imaginary enemies, traces its origin to what 17th century novel, in which the title character attacks windmills he mistakes for giants?

4. The Mohs scale is used to compare the hardness of minerals relative to representative minerals. On the scale, a 1 is represented by talc, and a 10 is represented by diamond. What mineral represents a 7 on the Mohs scale?

5. Complete this analogy: 2009-2017 : Michelle :: 1960-1963 : ?

Extra credit

1. During the opening scene of the 1957 film 12 Angry Men, the 12 angry men are sitting in a what?

2. What country, whose capital is Baku, is bordered by Russia to the north, Armenia to the west, Iran to the south, and the Caspian Sea to the east?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase MINERAL SCALE. Rearrange the letters to spell a five-letter word for something often heard during an emergency and a seven-letter word for something broken by that thing. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Equinox

2. Jay-Z

3. Don Quixote

4. Quartz

5. Jacqueline

Extra credit

1. Jury box

2. Azerbaijan