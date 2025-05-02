Any Questions #682: "May Day Rhyme Time"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase PLANETARY ORBIT. Rearrange the letters to spell two words (five letters and nine letters, respectively) that are both related to childbirth. What are they?

Answer: LABOR, PATERNITY

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “May Day Rhyme Time”

On-air questions: Thursday was May Day, and today marks first our show of May. In honor of May Day, I’ve brought along a show called “May Day Rhyme Time,” where all of the correct answers rhyme with May…and day.

1. What word describes Canadian catcher Russell Martin from 2015 until 2018, Roger Clemens between his Red Sox and Yankees stints, and Rickey Henderson, in time for the 1993 World Series?

2. What last name is shared by musical artists who released their biggest singles to date in July 1999, one called “I Try” and the other called “Babylon”?

3. Set to the song “Everywhere You Look,” the 1990s sitcom “Full House” features much-imitated opening credits with shots of row houses known as the Painted Ladies and what body of water?

4. Found in titles of both a holiday special and an album by RuPaul, what popular word was chosen as last year’s top slang according to an Oxford University Press poll, just ahead of “sigma” and “skibidi”?

5. In the title of a popular memoir that was adapted into a 2010 Julia Roberts film, one of three title words corresponds with a period in Italy, while the third takes root in Indonesia. What middle word comes from a period in India?

Extra credit

1. An article this spring marking YouTube’s 20th anniversary says an April 23, 2007 upload by whom, which opens with the lyrics “Chocolate rain/Some stay dry and others feel the pain,” spurred hundreds of covers, parodies and spoofs?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase WORKERS DAY. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two proper nouns that are associated with opposite ends of the United States. What are they?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Blue Jay

2. Macy Gray and David Gray

3. San Francisco Bay (And when the show was rebooted as “Fuller House,” the updated theme song was sung by Carly Rae Jepsen)

4. Slay (the report says the result highlights the influential role social media is playing on children’s language)

5. Pray from “Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert

Extra credit

1. Tay Zonday (He was 25 at the time and the video has since racked up more than 100 million views)