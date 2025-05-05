"What We Value: The Neuroscience of Choice and Change" by Emily Falk

As director of the Communication Neuroscience Lab and the Annenberg Public Policy Center's Climate Communication Division, Professor Emily Falk spends a lot of time thinking about the neuroscience of decision-making, behavior change, and successful communication.

Her new book, “What We Value: The Neuroscience of Choice and Change,” is grounded in both personal anecdotes and stories from public figures in areas ranging from entertainment to sports.

Emily Falk is a professor of communication, psychology, marketing, operations, informatics, and decisions; and vice dean of the Annenberg School for Communication. Her new book is "What We Value." We welcome her to the RT this morning.