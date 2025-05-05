© 2025
The Roundtable

"What We Value: The Neuroscience of Choice and Change" by Emily Falk

By Joe Donahue
Published May 5, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

As director of the Communication Neuroscience Lab and the Annenberg Public Policy Center's Climate Communication Division, Professor Emily Falk spends a lot of time thinking about the neuroscience of decision-making, behavior change, and successful communication.

Her new book, “What We Value: The Neuroscience of Choice and Change,” is grounded in both personal anecdotes and stories from public figures in areas ranging from entertainment to sports.

Emily Falk is a professor of communication, psychology, marketing, operations, informatics, and decisions; and vice dean of the Annenberg School for Communication. Her new book is "What We Value." We welcome her to the RT this morning.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
