The new book "What We Value: The Neuroscience of Choice and Change" by Emily Falk examines the nervous systemAs director of the Communication Neuroscience Lab and the Annenberg Public Policy Center's Climate Communication Division, Professor Emily Falk spends a lot of time thinking about the neuroscience of decision-making, behavior change, and successful communication.Her new book, “What We Value: The Neuroscience of Choice and Change,” is grounded in both personal anecdotes and stories from public figures in areas ranging from entertainment to sports.