Eric Rickstad's new thriller is "Remote: The Six" and he will be at Oblong Books for their "Thriller Night" on 4/29

By Joe Donahue
Published April 28, 2025 at 10:50 AM EDT

Tomorrow night at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, NY they will be having a thriller night with bestselling authors Marshall Karp and Eric Rickstad. Marshall Karp is the author of the book “Don’t Tell Me How to Die” and Eric Rickstad of the author of the book “Remote: The Six.”

Eric joins us to tell us more about the new book which is just out. Eric is the bestselling author of “Lilith,” “I Am Not Who You Think I Am,” “Reap,” “What Remains of Her,” and the “Canaan” trilogy.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
