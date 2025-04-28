Eric Rickstad's new thriller is "Remote: The Six" and he will be at Oblong Books for their "Thriller Night" on 4/29

Tomorrow night at Oblong Books in Rhinebeck, NY they will be having a thriller night with bestselling authors Marshall Karp and Eric Rickstad. Marshall Karp is the author of the book “Don’t Tell Me How to Die” and Eric Rickstad of the author of the book “Remote: The Six.”

Eric joins us to tell us more about the new book which is just out. Eric is the bestselling author of “Lilith,” “I Am Not Who You Think I Am,” “Reap,” “What Remains of Her,” and the “Canaan” trilogy.