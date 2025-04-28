Jasmine Amy Rogers stars as Betty Boop in BOOP! The Musical on Broadway

“BOOP! The Musical” has hit the Broadway stage and opened at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 5. It was nominated for 3 Drama League awards this week – including Outstanding Musical.

Centering on the famous female animated character Betty Boop, who was created in the 1930s – “BOOP!” is a colorful musical reminiscent of classic Broadway with dazzling dance numbers, stunning visuals, and a large cast of wonderful characters.

“BOOP! The Musical” has a book written by Bob Martin, music by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and is Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.

Jasmine Amy Rogers stars as Betty Boop.

Rogers played Anita in “Jelly’s Last Jam” at Pasadena Playhouse, Gretchen Wieners in the National Tour of “Mean Girls,” Melody Green in “The Wanderer” at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Francis in the world premiere of “Becoming Nancy” directed by Jerry Mitchell for Alliance Theater. She was a Jimmy Awards Finalist and played Sally Bowles in “Cabaret” at the Manhattan School of Music where she studied musical theater.

“BOOP! The Musical” is her Broadway debut and she joins us, now.