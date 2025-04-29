Book Picks: The Book House
This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, NY and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY.
Cheryl:
- The Antidote by Karen Russell
- Aftertaste by Daria Lavelle
- Change of Habit: Leaving Behind My Husband, Career, and Everything I Owned to Become a Nun by Sister Monica Clare pubs today
- Evening Shades by Lee Martin
- The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward by Melinda French Gates
- Close to Home: The Wonders of Nature Just Outside Your Door by Thor Hanson
Through Sand and Salt: A Tale of Discovery Across the Sahara written and illustrated by Elizabeth Zunon
Now in paperback:
- Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
- The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl