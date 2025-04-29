© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks: The Book House

By Joe Donahue
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany, NY and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY.

Cheryl:

  • The Antidote by Karen Russell
  • Aftertaste by Daria Lavelle
  • Change of Habit: Leaving Behind My Husband, Career, and Everything I Owned to Become a Nun by Sister Monica Clare pubs today
  • Evening Shades by Lee Martin
  • The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward by Melinda French Gates
  • Close to Home: The Wonders of Nature Just Outside Your Door by Thor Hanson

  • Through Sand and Salt: A Tale of Discovery Across the Sahara written and illustrated by Elizabeth Zunon

    Now in paperback:

  • Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
  • The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl

 

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
