The Roundtable

5/2/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published May 2, 2025 at 11:29 AM EDT
mic. in studio

As long expected, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at cutting public funding that goes to PBS and NPR. Trump complains that the outlets are biased. WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is among the hundreds of public media outlets nationwide that have been preparing for such a move.

On today's Roundtable Panel Joe Donahue discusses the order and WAMC's future with WAMC's CEO Sarah Gilbert, Roundtable Producer Sarah LaDuke, former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
