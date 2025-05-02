© 2025
    As long expected, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at cutting public funding that goes to PBS and NPR. Trump complains that the outlets are biased. WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is among the hundreds of public media outlets nationwide that have been preparing for such a move.On today's Roundtable Panel Joe Donahue discusses the order and WAMC's future with WAMC's CEO Sarah Gilbert, Roundtable Producer Sarah LaDuke, former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.