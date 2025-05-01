RT25 Celebration

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
The Roundtable premiered on WAMC on May 1, 2000, hosted by Susan Arbetter and co-hosted by Joe Donahue. Arbetter left WAMC to continue her illustrious career in 2007 and returns this morning for the first time to celebrate 25 years of the show she helped create. She and Joe are joined by a team of panelists who have been on the show since the early days: Former EPA Regional Administrator, Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck; Corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen; Political Consultant Libby Post; and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.
“BOOP! The Musical” has hit the Broadway stage and opened at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 5. It was nominated for 3 Drama League awards this week – including Outstanding Musical.Centering on the famous female animated character Betty Boop, who was created in the 1930s – “BOOP!” is a colorful musical reminiscent of classic Broadway with dazzling dance numbers, stunning visuals, and a large cast of wonderful characters.Jasmine Amy Rogers stars as Betty Boop.
As temperatures warm, days lengthen, and pollen flies - Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts hosts its annual Baby Animals Festival. Visitors may visit with and learn about sheep, cows, goats, pigs, and chickens and - very importantly - their adorable young. The festival runs through May 4th.Carrie Holland is the Executive Director and CEO of Hancock Shaker Village and she welcomed me to the grounds to talk about the planned events and exhibitions at the village this Spring and Summer.
Kate Pierson is a founding member of the B-52s, which has been around for nearly 50-years with such hits as "Rock Lobster," "Love Shack" and “Roam.” They just finished their latest Las Vegas residency at The Venetian and were seen as part of the SNL50 music celebration.Nine years after her solo debut, 2015’s "Guitars and Microphones," Pierson’s new album is "Radios and Rainbows." Pierson has crafted a diverse collection of songs – filled with personal reflection, activism, and dance musicKate is here this morning to talk about the new album and her gig at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, NY on Friday, May 2nd, 2025 at 7:30PM.