The Roundtable

WAMC on the Road - 4/30/25 Panel Live from Oneonta

By Joe Donahue
Published April 30, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
WAMC on the Road - The Roundtable Panel Live in Oneonta
WAMC

WAMC On the Road presents this edition of The Roundtable Panel at Hartwick College’s Shineman Chapel House in partnership with The Hartwick Institute of Public Service.

As we mark the first 100-days of the second Administration of Donald J. Trump, we thought of no better guests than students from the Hartwick Institute of Public Service in Oneonta, New York.

Our panelists are:

Laurel Elder, Co-Director of Institute of Public Service. Professor and Chair of the Department of Political Science, Law, and International Relations.

Professor of Political Science Matt Chick, Co-Director of the Hartwick Institute of Public service.

Professor of Sociology Zachary McKenney. Co-Director of the Hartwick Institute of Public Service.

Students: Amelia Williams, Morgan Nichols, Jack Reichel, Cooper Cohen, Hannah Gilliand, Avontae Palmer

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
