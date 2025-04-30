WAMC on the Road - 4/30/25 Panel Live from Oneonta

WAMC On the Road presents this edition of The Roundtable Panel at Hartwick College’s Shineman Chapel House in partnership with The Hartwick Institute of Public Service.

As we mark the first 100-days of the second Administration of Donald J. Trump, we thought of no better guests than students from the Hartwick Institute of Public Service in Oneonta, New York.

Our panelists are:

Laurel Elder, Co-Director of Institute of Public Service. Professor and Chair of the Department of Political Science, Law, and International Relations.

Professor of Political Science Matt Chick, Co-Director of the Hartwick Institute of Public service.

Professor of Sociology Zachary McKenney. Co-Director of the Hartwick Institute of Public Service.

Students: Amelia Williams, Morgan Nichols, Jack Reichel, Cooper Cohen, Hannah Gilliand, Avontae Palmer